Texas Rangers All-Star voting is now open

Fans can vote up to five times daily until June 22

By Wendell Shepherd Jr.

Phase one of voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is now open for fans to send their favorite Rangers players to Seattle, the site of this summer's game.

Fans may vote up to five times a day until June 21. A second voting phase will run from June 26-29 where fans can vote for the starting lineups. All voting takes place on mlb.com.

At 40-21, the Rangers currently lead the AL West division and have the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays -- who they'll face in a three-game set this coming weekend.

Second baseman Marcus Semien has played a prominent role in the league's highest-scoring offense, recently going on a 25-game hit streak that ended Wednesday night.

Semien is currently hitting .299 with 50 RBIs and 9 HRs. Outfielder Adolis Garcia leads the team in home runs with 15. He also sports an average of .272 with 52 RBIs.

The All-Star Game takes place on July 11. The Rangers' last game before the break is on July 9 at the Washington Nationals.

