Corey Seager's tiebreaking RBI single sets stage for Rangers 3-2 win over Pirates

Corey Seager singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and rookie Kumar Rocker won his second straight start and the Texas Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday.

Seager’s sharp single to center field scored Josh Smith and put the Rangers ahead 2-1. Marcus Semien followed with a sacrifice fly.

Rocker (3-4) gave up two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings after pitching five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox in his previous start last Sunday. The Rangers have won the first two games of the series and will try to finish the sweep on Sunday.

Mitch Keller (1-10) took his 10th consecutive loss, allowing three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was lifted after Semien’s sacrifice fly.

Keller hasn’t won since beating Miami on March 28 in his first start of the season.

The Pirates lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Pittsburgh closed to 3-2 in the sixth on Henry Davis’ run-scoring grounder, but Texas held on. Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner and Chris Martin combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, with Martin getting the last three outs for his second save.

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger (strained left oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game and center fielder Wyatt Langford (back spasms) sat out a second straight day.

Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds was activated from the paternity list after missing three games following the birth of a son. He went 0 for 4.

Key stat

Keller’s losing streak is the longest by a Pirates pitcher since Jose DeLeon dropped 11 decisions in a row in 1985.

Key moment

The Pirates had runners on first and second while trailing 3-2 in the sixth, but Armstrong got Ke’Bryan Hayes to hit an inning-ending pop out.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (4-4, 4.40 ERA) will go against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.49) on Sunday.