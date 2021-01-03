College Football

Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Entering NFL Draft

A Texas Longhorns fan holds a sign for Sam Ehlinger #11 during the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome on Dec. 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is passing on a fifth season with the Longhorns to enter the NFL draft.

Ehlinger announced the decision in a video Sunday, a day after Texas fired coach Tom Herman and replaced him with Steve Sarkisian.

"I'm so proud to have been your quarterback for four amazing years," Ehlinger said in the video. "I love this university and I love Longhorn nation. May God bless all of you, and hook 'em."

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10, 2020

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Mavericks 1 hour ago

LaVine Scores 39, Bulls Beat Doncic-Less Mavericks 118-108

Ehlinger finished his Texas career with 11,436 yards passing and 94 touchdowns in 46 games, 43 of them starts. He also ran for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us