College Football

Texas man has been to Texas/OU game 55 years in a row

This year will be his 56th year going to the Red Rivalry game

By Sara Hummadi

Battle (right) at game number 55 with his brother Jerry in 2023. He has been attending the Texas Oklahoma game in person since 1969.
Richard Battle

Austin resident Richard Battle hasn't missed a Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners game since 1969.

His love for the Red River Rivalry is going five decades strong. Saturday's game marks the 56th year in a row Battle has attended.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Battle attended his first Texas/OU game in Oct. 1969. He was a freshman in college. In a blurry screen-grab shared with NBC 5, Battle can be seen at the game fourth from the left in the first row. He made it onto the TV broadcast during a touchdown that tied the game.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

That year, Texas won the National Championship. Battle says his streak began then and he hasn't missed a game since.

Another tradition Battle keeps depends on the outcome of the game. If Texas wins, Battle says he goes to the State Fair of Texas. If Texas loses, he goes home.

"Going to this game is my favorite day of the year and brings either exhilarating joy or crushing depression," Battle said.

RED RIVER RILVARLY

State Fair of Texas 18 hours ago

Burnt orange and crimson make green for Dallas during TX/OU weekend

Dallas 17 hours ago

Dallas businesses see green in a sea of burnt orange and crimson

This article tagged under:

College FootballTexas Longhorns
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us