Austin resident Richard Battle hasn't missed a Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners game since 1969.

His love for the Red River Rivalry is going five decades strong. Saturday's game marks the 56th year in a row Battle has attended.

Battle attended his first Texas/OU game in Oct. 1969. He was a freshman in college. In a blurry screen-grab shared with NBC 5, Battle can be seen at the game fourth from the left in the first row. He made it onto the TV broadcast during a touchdown that tied the game.

That year, Texas won the National Championship. Battle says his streak began then and he hasn't missed a game since.

Another tradition Battle keeps depends on the outcome of the game. If Texas wins, Battle says he goes to the State Fair of Texas. If Texas loses, he goes home.

"Going to this game is my favorite day of the year and brings either exhilarating joy or crushing depression," Battle said.