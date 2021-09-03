Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 2-4

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 2-4.

Thursday's Scores

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 6A

Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10

Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27

Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21

Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0

Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14

Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3

Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28

Garland 55, Richardson 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28

Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13

Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23

Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17

Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21

Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0

Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24

McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21

Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0

Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7

Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14

PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7

SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10

Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35

Spring 49, Klein Oak 0

Weslaco 23, Mission 20

CLASS 5A

Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35

Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18

Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17

Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14

Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13

Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21

EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2

Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21

FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15

Princeton 71, South Garland 14

Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7

Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20

SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0

SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0

CLASS 4A

Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13

Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28

Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0

Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0

Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0

CLASS 2A

Axtell 36, Bremond 28

CLASS 1A

Anton 50, Southland 0

Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26

Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20

Claude 77, Lefors 32

Follett 50, White Deer 14

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7

Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6

Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12

Jayton 45, Aspermont 0

Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0

Penelope 45, Trinidad 0

Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12

Spur 65, Meadow 20

Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0

Westbrook 48, Borden County 0

OTHER

Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8

Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0

Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10

San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12

Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0

Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.

Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.

Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.

Friday's Scores

Scores will be updated after Friday night.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

Saturday's Scores

Scores will be updated after Saturday night.

Click here to see last week's scores along with last week's episode of Inside High School Sports.