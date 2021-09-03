Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 2-4

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 2-4.
Thursday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10
Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27
Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21
Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0
Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14
Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3
Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28
Garland 55, Richardson 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28
Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13
Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14
Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23
Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17
Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0
Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24
McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21
Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0
Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7
Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14
PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7
SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10
Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35
Spring 49, Klein Oak 0
Weslaco 23, Mission 20
CLASS 5A
Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35
Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18
Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17
Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14
Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13
Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21
EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2
Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21
FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20
SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0
SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0
CLASS 4A
Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13
Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28
Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0
Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0
CLASS 2A
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
CLASS 1A
Anton 50, Southland 0
Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26
Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20
Claude 77, Lefors 32
Follett 50, White Deer 14
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12
Jayton 45, Aspermont 0
Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0
Penelope 45, Trinidad 0
Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12
Spur 65, Meadow 20
Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0
Westbrook 48, Borden County 0
OTHER
Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8
Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0
Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10
San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12
Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0
Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.
Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.
Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.
High School Football
Friday's Scores
Scores will be updated after Friday night.
Saturday's Scores
Scores will be updated after Saturday night.
