Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 8-10

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 8-10
Thursday's Scores
Arlington Houston 48, Irving 28
Austin Regents 42, Austin Hyde Park 0
Beaumont West Brook 49, Bellaire Episcopal 10
Bishop 28, Hebbronville 20
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Aquilla 6
Buna 26, Hardin 0
Carrollton Smith 19, Dallas Adams 12
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 42, Round Rock McNeil 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 28, Humble 17
Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 13
Dallas Lincoln 35, Dallas Pinkston 6
Denton Guyer 56, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Dumas 40, Amarillo Caprock 14
Ferris 22, Dallas Hillcrest 7
Fort Bend Kempner 67, Wisdom 0
Fort Bend Marshall 62, Galena Park 0
Frisco Lone Star 73, Frisco Heritage 21
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Centennial 7
Garland 42, North Garland 0
Garland Naaman Forest 44, South Garland 7
Groom 90, Springlake-Earth 40
Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8
Houston Memorial 28, Jersey Village 13
Houston Northland Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Huffman Hargrave 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10
Huntsville 21, Humble Kingwood 0
Jasper 42, Rusk 21
Katy Mayde Creek 28, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Kemp 37, Eustace 36
Killeen Ellison 40, Hurst Bell 22
Kirbyville 34, Cleveland Tarkington 20
Klein Collins 28, Richmond George Ranch 21
Kountze 13, Corrigan-Camden 9
League City Clear Creek 42, Clute Brazoswood 17
Lewisville Hebron 31, Northwest Eaton 7
Lewisville Marcus 49, Keller Central 10
Lubbock Coronado 49, Odessa 0
Lubbock Monterey 56, Midland 28
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Manvel 35, Alief Taylor 13
McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13
Pampa 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 13
Port Arthur Memorial 26, La Porte 3
SA Churchill 38, SA Northside Jay 21
SA Northside Stevens 45, SA Northside Warren 14
San Diego 15, Kingsville King 14
Splendora 21, Vidor 14
Spring Westfield 33, Aldine Davis 6
Turkey Valley 48, McLean 0
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Friday's Scores
Friday's scores will be updated when they become available.
Saturday's Scores
Saturday's scores will be updated when they become available.