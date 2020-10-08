hs football

Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 8-10

By The Associated Press

Football
FILE-NBC 5 News

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 8-10

Thursday's Scores

Arlington Houston 48, Irving 28
Austin Regents 42, Austin Hyde Park 0
Beaumont West Brook 49, Bellaire Episcopal 10
Bishop 28, Hebbronville 20
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Aquilla 6
Buna 26, Hardin 0
Carrollton Smith 19, Dallas Adams 12
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 42, Round Rock McNeil 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 28, Humble 17
Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 13
Dallas Lincoln 35, Dallas Pinkston 6
Denton Guyer 56, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Dumas 40, Amarillo Caprock 14
Ferris 22, Dallas Hillcrest 7
Fort Bend Kempner 67, Wisdom 0
Fort Bend Marshall 62, Galena Park 0
Frisco Lone Star 73, Frisco Heritage 21
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Centennial 7
Garland 42, North Garland 0
Garland Naaman Forest 44, South Garland 7
Groom 90, Springlake-Earth 40
Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8
Houston Memorial 28, Jersey Village 13
Houston Northland Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Huffman Hargrave 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10
Huntsville 21, Humble Kingwood 0
Jasper 42, Rusk 21
Katy Mayde Creek 28, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Kemp 37, Eustace 36
Killeen Ellison 40, Hurst Bell 22
Kirbyville 34, Cleveland Tarkington 20
Klein Collins 28, Richmond George Ranch 21
Kountze 13, Corrigan-Camden 9
League City Clear Creek 42, Clute Brazoswood 17
Lewisville Hebron 31, Northwest Eaton 7
Lewisville Marcus 49, Keller Central 10
Lubbock Coronado 49, Odessa 0
Lubbock Monterey 56, Midland 28
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Manvel 35, Alief Taylor 13
McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13
Pampa 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 13
Port Arthur Memorial 26, La Porte 3
SA Churchill 38, SA Northside Jay 21
SA Northside Stevens 45, SA Northside Warren 14
San Diego 15, Kingsville King 14
Splendora 21, Vidor 14
Spring Westfield 33, Aldine Davis 6
Turkey Valley 48, McLean 0

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Midlothian 3 hours ago

Midlothian HS Cancels Thursday's Game Due to COVID-19

NFL 3 hours ago

Bills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots Rescheduled by NFL

Friday's Scores

Friday's scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday's Scores

Saturday's scores will be updated when they become available.

This article tagged under:

hs football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us