Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 8-10

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 8-10

Thursday's Scores

Arlington Houston 48, Irving 28

Austin Regents 42, Austin Hyde Park 0

Beaumont West Brook 49, Bellaire Episcopal 10

Bishop 28, Hebbronville 20

Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Aquilla 6

Buna 26, Hardin 0

Carrollton Smith 19, Dallas Adams 12

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 42, Round Rock McNeil 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 28, Humble 17

Cypress Park 62, Cypress Springs 13

Dallas Lincoln 35, Dallas Pinkston 6

Denton Guyer 56, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Dumas 40, Amarillo Caprock 14

Ferris 22, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Fort Bend Kempner 67, Wisdom 0

Fort Bend Marshall 62, Galena Park 0

Frisco Lone Star 73, Frisco Heritage 21

Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Centennial 7

Garland 42, North Garland 0

Garland Naaman Forest 44, South Garland 7

Groom 90, Springlake-Earth 40

Hemphill 14, Anderson-Shiro 8

Houston Memorial 28, Jersey Village 13

Houston Northland Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Huffman Hargrave 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 10

Huntsville 21, Humble Kingwood 0

Jasper 42, Rusk 21

Katy Mayde Creek 28, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Kemp 37, Eustace 36

Killeen Ellison 40, Hurst Bell 22

Kirbyville 34, Cleveland Tarkington 20

Klein Collins 28, Richmond George Ranch 21

Kountze 13, Corrigan-Camden 9

League City Clear Creek 42, Clute Brazoswood 17

Lewisville Hebron 31, Northwest Eaton 7

Lewisville Marcus 49, Keller Central 10

Lubbock Coronado 49, Odessa 0

Lubbock Monterey 56, Midland 28

Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

Manvel 35, Alief Taylor 13

McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13

Pampa 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 13

Port Arthur Memorial 26, La Porte 3

SA Churchill 38, SA Northside Jay 21

SA Northside Stevens 45, SA Northside Warren 14

San Diego 15, Kingsville King 14

Splendora 21, Vidor 14

Spring Westfield 33, Aldine Davis 6

Turkey Valley 48, McLean 0

Friday's Scores

Saturday's Scores

