Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 29-31

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 Sports

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 29-31

Thursday's Scores

Abilene Cooper 48, FW Arlington Heights 0
Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7
CC Miller 44, CC Tuloso-Midway 6
Conroe Oak Ridge 38, Conroe 14
Dallas Roosevelt 12, North Dallas 7
Dallas White 56, Dallas Sunset 0
Denton Ryan 68, Frisco Centennial 28
FW South Hills 21, FW Trimble Tech 2
FW Southwest 61, Carrollton Creekview 7
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 14
Galena Park North Shore 55, Humble 6
Houston Langham Creek 27, Cypress Lakes 7
League City Clear Springs 33, League City Clear Creek 7
Mertzon Irion County 57, Veribest 8
Mission 30, PSJA 0
Montgomery 42, Fulshear 26
Pasadena Memorial 34, Pasadena South Houston 17
Pearland 26, Alief Taylor 7
Richardson 7, Irving 3
SA Alamo Heights 30, Castroville Medina Valley 0
SA Lanier 12, SA Jefferson 0
SA Northside Clark 26, SA Northside Stevens 21
Temple 38, Killeen Harker Heights 36
Throckmorton 62, Moran 0
Tomball Memorial 29, Klein 14
Wichita Falls 36, Canyon Randall 35

Friday's Scores

This page will be updated as scores become available.

Saturday's Scores

This page will be updated as scores become available.

