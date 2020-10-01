Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 1-3

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1-3.

Thursday's Scores

Ackerly Sands 58, Afton Patton Springs 12

Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6

Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17

Amherst 0, Claude 0

Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21

Arlington Houston 43, FW South Hills 0

Austin Vandegrift 44, Killeen Ellison 7

Callisburg 46, Chico 0

Canutillo 17, EP Austin 16

Clint Horizon 40, EP Bowie 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC King 20

Denton 32, FW Chisholm Trail 16

EP Pebble Hills 58, EP El Dorado 40

Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Frisco 31, Frisco Reedy 0

Frisco Centennial 38, Lake Dallas 15

Galena Park North Shore 30, Klein Collins 23

Grand Oaks 56, Klein Forest 36

Hedley 34, Guthrie 18

Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12

Humble 35, Cypress Springs 14

Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14

Kyle Lehman 61, Austin Navarro 0

La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3

Lake Travis 63, Round Rock Westwood 20

Moe & Gene Johnson 56, Austin Crockett 8

Muenster 54, Waco Texas Wind 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 53, FW Paschal 0

North Forney 30, Little Elm 14

North Garland 32, Irving 0

Northwest Eaton 17, Mansfield Legacy 7

Pearland Dawson 34, Cypress Falls 10

Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14

Pflugerville Hendrickson 24, Killeen 17

Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21

Round Rock Stony Point 30, Austin Bowie 27

SA Churchill 19, SA Alamo Heights 7

SA Johnson 35, SA Northside O'Connor 21

SA Northside Stevens 42, SA Northside Holmes 20

SA Veterans Memorial 33, Leander Glenn 13

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26

Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25

Victoria East 28, CC Carroll 0

Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0

Wimberley 45, Alice 13

Friday's Scores

Saturday's Scores

