Texas High School Football Scores: Oct. 1-3

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1-3.
Thursday's Scores
Ackerly Sands 58, Afton Patton Springs 12
Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6
Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17
Amherst 0, Claude 0
Arlington Bowie 29, Mansfield 21
Arlington Houston 43, FW South Hills 0
Austin Vandegrift 44, Killeen Ellison 7
Callisburg 46, Chico 0
Canutillo 17, EP Austin 16
Clint Horizon 40, EP Bowie 20
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC King 20
Denton 32, FW Chisholm Trail 16
EP Pebble Hills 58, EP El Dorado 40
Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Frisco 31, Frisco Reedy 0
Frisco Centennial 38, Lake Dallas 15
Galena Park North Shore 30, Klein Collins 23
Grand Oaks 56, Klein Forest 36
Hedley 34, Guthrie 18
Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12
Humble 35, Cypress Springs 14
Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14
Kyle Lehman 61, Austin Navarro 0
La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3
Lake Travis 63, Round Rock Westwood 20
Moe & Gene Johnson 56, Austin Crockett 8
Muenster 54, Waco Texas Wind 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 53, FW Paschal 0
North Forney 30, Little Elm 14
North Garland 32, Irving 0
Northwest Eaton 17, Mansfield Legacy 7
Pearland Dawson 34, Cypress Falls 10
Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 24, Killeen 17
Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21
Round Rock Stony Point 30, Austin Bowie 27
SA Churchill 19, SA Alamo Heights 7
SA Johnson 35, SA Northside O'Connor 21
SA Northside Stevens 42, SA Northside Holmes 20
SA Veterans Memorial 33, Leander Glenn 13
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26
Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25
Victoria East 28, CC Carroll 0
Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0
Wimberley 45, Alice 13
Friday's Scores
This page will be updated after Friday's games.
Saturday's Scores
This page will be updated after Saturday's games.