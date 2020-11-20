Texas High School Football Scores: Nov 19-21

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A will begin on Thursday, Nov. 12, while classes 5A and 6A will play for another month before beginning their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12. (See playoff results and schedules here.) State Championship games for classes 5A and 6A are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.

Thursday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Amarillo 63, Amarillo Palo Duro 3

Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 28

Baytown Lee 28, Beaumont United 21

Brock 69, Denver City 34

Brownsville Hanna 27, Brownsville Rivera 3

Burleson 38, Waco University 6

Canutillo 28, EP Ysleta 7

Cedar Park Vista Ridge def. Round Rock Stony Point, forfeit

Clint Horizon 70, EP Hanks 39

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, CC Flour Bluff 17

Cypress Fairbanks 48, Houston Spring Woods 3

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Spring Woods 3

Cypress Ranch 63, Cypress Springs 14

Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Lakes 18

Dallas Molina 49, Carrollton Turner 7

Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23

Dallas White def. Carrollton Smith, forfeit

Denison 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 22

Denton Ryan 63, Frisco Heritage 20

Eagle Pass 35, Laredo United South 21

Edcouch-Elsa 35, PSJA Southwest 21

Ennis 31, North Forney 14

FW Southwest 56, FW Wyatt 8

Frisco Liberty 54, Princeton 27

Frisco Reedy 17, Frisco Wakeland 10

Galena Park North Shore 47, Houston King 21

Garland Naaman Forest 30, Garland Rowlett 7

Grapevine 59, FW South Hills 14

Houston Heights 83, Houston MSTC 12

Houston Strake Jesuit 37, Alief Elsik 0

Humble Kingwood Park 27, Santa Fe 18

Justin Northwest 73, FW Brewer 44

Katy Tompkins 56, Katy Mayde Creek 21

League City Clear Creek 36, Rosenberg Terry 34

McAllen 56, Donna 7

Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 17

Pasadena Dobie 53, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 10

Rio Grande City 42, Laredo Martin 18

Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17

Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33

SA Highlands 27, SA Jefferson 13

San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Holmes 12

Sherman 37, McKinney North 35

Temple 27, Killeen Shoemaker 24

Tomball Memorial 49, Klein Collins 48, OT

Victoria East 42, CC Ray 24

Waller 43, New Caney 22

West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27

Friday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Will be updated as soon as scores are available.

Saturday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Will be updated as soon as scores are available.