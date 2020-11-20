Texas High School Football Scores: Nov 19-21

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.
Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A will begin on Thursday, Nov. 12, while classes 5A and 6A will play for another month before beginning their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12. (See playoff results and schedules here.) State Championship games for classes 5A and 6A are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.
Thursday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)
Amarillo 63, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 28
Baytown Lee 28, Beaumont United 21
Brock 69, Denver City 34
Brownsville Hanna 27, Brownsville Rivera 3
Burleson 38, Waco University 6
Canutillo 28, EP Ysleta 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge def. Round Rock Stony Point, forfeit
Clint Horizon 70, EP Hanks 39
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, CC Flour Bluff 17
Cypress Fairbanks 48, Houston Spring Woods 3
Cypress Ranch 63, Cypress Springs 14
Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Lakes 18
Dallas Molina 49, Carrollton Turner 7
Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23
Dallas White def. Carrollton Smith, forfeit
Denison 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 22
Denton Ryan 63, Frisco Heritage 20
Eagle Pass 35, Laredo United South 21
Edcouch-Elsa 35, PSJA Southwest 21
Ennis 31, North Forney 14
FW Southwest 56, FW Wyatt 8
Frisco Liberty 54, Princeton 27
Frisco Reedy 17, Frisco Wakeland 10
Galena Park North Shore 47, Houston King 21
Garland Naaman Forest 30, Garland Rowlett 7
Grapevine 59, FW South Hills 14
Houston Heights 83, Houston MSTC 12
Houston Strake Jesuit 37, Alief Elsik 0
Humble Kingwood Park 27, Santa Fe 18
Justin Northwest 73, FW Brewer 44
Katy Tompkins 56, Katy Mayde Creek 21
League City Clear Creek 36, Rosenberg Terry 34
McAllen 56, Donna 7
Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 17
Pasadena Dobie 53, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 10
Rio Grande City 42, Laredo Martin 18
Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33
SA Highlands 27, SA Jefferson 13
San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Holmes 12
Sherman 37, McKinney North 35
Temple 27, Killeen Shoemaker 24
Tomball Memorial 49, Klein Collins 48, OT
Victoria East 42, CC Ray 24
Waller 43, New Caney 22
West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27
Friday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)
Saturday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)
