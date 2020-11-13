Texas High School Football Scores: Nov 12-14

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A will begin on Thursday, Nov. 12, while classes 5A and 6A will play for another month before beginning their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

In the postseason leading up to the state championship, if a team is unable to play due to COVID-19 infections the team that was unable to play exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team that was able to play will advance to the next round.

State Championships for Classes 1A through 4A are currently scheduled for Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed back as far as Jan. 16, 2021 if teams are unable to compete due to COVID-19 infections. For classes 5A and 6A, State Championship games are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.

Thursday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Aldine Nimitz 26, Aldine Davis 13

Alice 21, Hidalgo 14

Amarillo Tascosa 32, Amarillo Caprock 13

Beaumont West Brook 40, Humble Kingwood 28

Burleson 42, Everman 32

Clear Falls 49, League City Clear Creek 7

Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Ridge 3

Dallas Adams 16, Dallas Wilson 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 67, Seagoville 7

Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0

Edinburg, N.D. 24, Edinburg North 14

El Paso Eastlake 38, EP Montwood 21

Fort Bend Dulles 27, Fort Bend Austin 6

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

Frisco Independence 56, Frisco Centennial 20

Galena Park 49, Houston Waltrip 0

Garland Sachse 57, South Garland 13

Haltom 51, FW Paschal 7

Houston Emery/Weiner School 83, Lake Jackson Brazosport 58

Houston Langham Creek 56, Cypress Falls 49

Houston Westside 56, Houston MSTC 7

Katy 41, Katy Taylor 13

Katy Morton Ranch 31, Katy Cinco Ranch 24, 3OT

Killeen Ellison def. Copperas Cove, forfeit

Lancaster 89, Carrollton Turner 0

Leander Rouse 49, Georgetown East View 42

Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Rosenberg Lamar 0

New Caney 48, Conroe Caney Creek 13

Pflugerville Weiss 41, Manor 36

Poth 71, Skidmore-Tynan 8

Raymondville 48, Devine 47

Round Rock 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28

SA Brackenridge 26, SA Memorial 25

San Antonio Harlan 26, SA Northside Warren 18

The Woodlands 52, Grand Oaks 17

Victoria East 33, Gregory-Portland 31

Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Porter 3

Wheeler 45, Sunray 7

Friday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Scores will be updated as they become available.

Saturday's Scores (Class 5A & 6A)

Scores will be updated as they become available.