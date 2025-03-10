Ten high school basketball teams from North Texas have all been crowned state champions.

The boys basketball state finals were held at the Alamodome in San Antonio over the weekend, March 6-8. The girls title games were held in San Antonio the previous week, from Feb. 27 - March 1.

The results of each class are below.

Class 6A

The boys games in 6A game down to a basket in both Division I and II. In Class 6A Division I, the Duncanville Panthers beat Houston Bellaire 54-52. For the Class 6A Division II title, Denton Guyer Wildcats beat Katy Jordan 48-47.

Fort Worth Boswell's girls team won the Class 6A Division II title 51-42 over Fort Bend Hightower. In 6A Division I, Cedar Hill made the final but fell to Humble Summer Creek 52-49.

Class 5A

Both boys games in 5A were close, each finishing within 10 points. In Class 5A Division I Beaumont West Brook edged out North Richland Hills Birdville 63-57 in OT. In Class 5A Division II, Mansfield Summit beat Fort Bend Marshall 54-47.

In Class 5A, the Denton Ryan girls won the Division I title over San Antonio Wagner 58-47.

Class 4A

In the boys Class 4A Division I final, Dallas Kimball blew out Houston Washington 71-48 while Kennedale won a tight one over Houston Wheatley 69-65 in Division II.

In Class 4A, the Decatur girls beat Waco La Vega for the Division I title and Dallas Lincoln beat Cuero for the Division II title.

Classes 3A-1A

The rest of the boys state winners are below:

Class 3AD1 Tatum 84, Columbus 49

Class 3AD2 Kountze 67, Paradise 41

Class 2AD1 Waco Meyer 53, Hearne 49

Class 2AD1 Martin's Mill 55, Lipan 43

Class 1AD1 Perrin-Whitt 65, Turkey Valley 46

Class 1AD1 Jayton 70, Bryson 36

The rest of the girls state winners are below:

Class 3AD1 Fairfield 50, Tuscola Jim Ned 44 OT

Class 3AD2 Kountze 69, Paradise 40

Class 2AD1 Nocona 54, San Saba 37

Class 2AD1 Martin's Mill 43, Farwell 41 OT

Class 1AD1 Broaddus 56, Clyde Eula 39

Class 1AD1 Nazareth 53, Saltillo 31