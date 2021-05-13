college basketball

Texas Forward Greg Brown Turning Pro After One Season

Texas forward Greg Brown announced Thursday he is turning pro and won't return to the Longhorns for his sophomore season under new coach Chris Beard.

Brown was a top-10 recruit when he signed with Texas and former coach Shaka Smart. He was projected as a first-round draft pick and few expected him to stay with the Longhorns more than one season.

Brown started 24 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but his minutes diminished late in the season. He abruptly left the court after being taken out in the first game of the Big 12 tournament, and played just 12 total minutes in the league championship game and Texas' first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Brown announced his decision on Instagram and said he had already signed with an agent.

