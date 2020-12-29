Texas Bowl Between TCU, Arkansas Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Mercari Texas Bowl between Texas Christian University and the University of Arkansas is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The bowl game was to be played Dec. 31 in Houston and is one of six bowl games scheduled in Texas this season.

Mercari Texas Bowl posted a tweet on their Twitter page the bowl game was canceled "due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests and other circumstances within the TCU football program."

"While we are disappointed in canceling this year's game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season," said Executive Director, David Fletcher.

According to the tweet, "tickets that were purchased for the game originally scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston will be refunded and processed by the outlet it was purchased through."

Jeremiah Donati, TCU's director of intercollegiate athletics, confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that due to COVID-19, injuries and other factors they are below the required number of available players needed to compete.

Donati said everyone involved in the program is "incredibly saddened, disappointed and heartbroken" to have cancel.