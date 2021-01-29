University of Texas

Texas at Kentucky Game in SEC/Big 12 Challenge Canceled Due to COVID-19

The game, which was part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, was scheduled to be played at Kentucky on Saturday

The University of Texas's men's basketball game against Kentucky men's has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The game, which was scheduled to be played at Kentucky on Saturday, is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The cancelation resulted from a combination of positive testing, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the Kentucky basketball program consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Here are the remaining SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule:

  • No. 9/8 Alabama at No. 24/RV Oklahoma, 11:00 a.m.
  • Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11:00 a.m.
  • Florida at No. 11/11 West Virginia, 1:00 p.m.
  • No. 10/10 Texas Tech at LSU, 1:00 p.m.
  • TCU at No. 12/12 Missouri, 1:00 p.m.
  • Auburn at No. 2/2 Baylor, 3:00 p.m.
  • Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 3:00 p.m.
  • No. 15/18 Kansas at No. 18/17 Tennessee, 5:00 p.m.
  • Iowa State at Mississippi State, 5:00 p.m.

This article tagged under:

University of TexasCOVID-19basketballKentuckySoutheastern Conference
