Texas at Kentucky Game in SEC/Big 12 Challenge Canceled Due to COVID-19

The University of Texas's men's basketball game against Kentucky men's has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The game, which was scheduled to be played at Kentucky on Saturday, is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The cancelation resulted from a combination of positive testing, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the Kentucky basketball program consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Here are the remaining SEC/Big 12 Challenge schedule: