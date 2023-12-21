Texas A&M

Texas A&M is hiring Florida LB coach Jay Bateman to be Aggies DC: AP source

By Ralph D. Russo | The Associated Press

Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Texas A&M is hiring Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman to be its defensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and in need of university approval.

New Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and Bateman worked together for a year early in their careers at Richmond.

Before his last two seasons with Florida, Bateman spent three seasons as co-defensive coordinator at North Carolina and five leading the defense at Army with mixed results. Florida's defenses struggled mightily in the two years Bateman spent working for coach Billy Napier.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bateman is also the second member of Florida's most recent staff to join Elko in college station, along with defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Elko is a longtime, successful former defensive coordinator — including at Texas A&M. He was hired away from Duke last month to replace Jimbo Fisher.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas A&M
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us