Texas Advances To Sweet 16 With 71-62 Win Over UCLA

Celeste Taylor scored 24 points, Kyra Lambert added 17 and No. 6 seed Texas beat third-seeded UCLA 71-62 on Wednesday night to advance to the Sweet 16.

The start of the game was delayed about 25 minutes because Iowa State and Texas A&M went into overtime on the court on the other side of the Alamodome. Texas and UCLA walked back to their locker rooms when the other game went to the extra session and both teams were looking up at the giant videoboards to catch the Aggies' buzzer-beating win.

The long wait didn't seem to bother Texas (20-9), which outscored the Bruins 22-6 in the second to go up 35-14 at halftime. That including holding UCLA (17-6) scoreless for nearly 6:30 minutes during a 12-0 run.

UCLA showed much more fight in the second half, cutting the deficit to 51-41 after three quarters. Charisma Osborne's three-point play with a second left got the Bruins as close as they had been since early in the second quarter.

But UCLA absorbed a couple of big blows early in the fourth. Michaela Onyenwere picked up her fourth foul, and Lauryn Miller crumpled to the floor after turning the ball over on the baseline. She had to be helped off the court and walked gingerly to the locker room midway through the quarter with assistance. She returned a few minutes later with a crutch and a heavy wrap on her right knee.

The Bruins kept hanging around and got within nine, but a busted play led to a corner 3-pointer by Joanne Allen-Taylor that restored Texas' double-digit lead with 4:12 left. The Bruins couldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.

The game was expected to be a post battle between potential No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft Charli Collier of Texas and Onyenwere of UCLA.

Collier, who was averaging 20 points and nearly 12 rebounds, was hampered by foul trouble. She finished with five points and five rebounds.

Onyenwere did all she could, scoring 21 points before fouling out. She had 10 of the team's 14 points in the first half. The rest of the team missed 13 of its 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

By the time she got a little bit of help, it was too late for the Bruins, who reached the Sweet 16 in the previous four NCAA Tournaments.