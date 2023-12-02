Texas' 362-pound defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat adds TD to Outland Trophy resume

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat can add a touchdown to the 362-pound senior's resume as an Outland Trophy finalist.

BIG 12’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR JUST CAUGHT A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/7CiyrccPcL — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 2, 2023

Sweat lined up at tight end from the Oklahoma State 2-yard line in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, and no defender followed him to the back of the end zone. He corralled the pass from Quinn Ewers in his belly, struck a Heisman Trophy pose and went on to a raucous celebration on the Texas sideline.

The first career touchdown for Sweat gave the No. 7 Longhorns a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

The Outland goes to the nation's top lineman, offense or defense, and Sweat is the only defensive player among the three finalists. The others are Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt and Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe.

Sweat was asked during the week whether coach Steve Sarkisian owed him a touchdown since nose tackle Byron Murphy II had a 1-yard scoring catch from Ewers against Wyoming in Week 3. Sweat said he did, so Sarkisian must have been listening.