Dallas Cowboys

Texans to Start Benched QB Davis Mills Against Cowboys Sunday

Cowboys (9-3) and Texans (1-10-1) kick off at noon on Sunday in Arlington

By Kristie Rieken

Getty Images

The Houston Texans will return to Davis Mills at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, two weeks after he was benched for Kyle Allen.

Coach Lovie Smith announced the move Wednesday, saying "we don't give out lifetime jobs."

The switch comes after Allen was picked off on Houston's first play of the game against Cleveland last weekend, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception brought back for another score as Houston (1-10-1) dropped its seventh straight game.

Mills led the NFL with 11 interceptions before he was benched after 10 games.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Texans have the NFL's worst passing offense, averaging 279.3 yards a game. Allen had two interceptions in his first start to give him five turnovers in the last two weeks and leave the Texans at minus-6 in turnover margin, which ranks 29th in the league.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLHouston Texans
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us