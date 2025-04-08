Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (2022, 2024) will be back amid the azaleas to defend his title.

Highland Park's Scheffler hasn’t been quite as dominant this year on the PGA tour, but is coming off a second-place finish at his last tournament at the Houston Open.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A year ago at this point in the season, Scheffler had already won two tournaments and was ranked No. 1 in the world.

Still, Scheffler remains the betting favorite (9-2) over Rory McIlroy (13-2), Ludvig Aberg (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1), according to BetMGM.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

WHICH PLAYERS AT THE MASTERS ARE FROM TEXAS?

Participating players have ties to most states and more than 25 countries. Besides Florida, Texas is well represented at the Masters with players living in the Lone Star State.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the players who live in Texas:

Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open twice, has made his home in Dallas and went to Southern Methodist University, but currently lives in Grapevine.

Spain's Sergio Garcia has several homes and one of them is in Austin. He won the Masters in 2017 and the next year he named his daughter Azalea after the flowers famous at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tom Hoge went to Texas Christian University and makes his home in Fort Worth.

South Korea's Tom Kim makes his home in Dallas, where he shares swing coach Cameron McCormick with Jordan Spieth.

Born in San Antonio, Patrick Reed now calls The Woodlands home.

Highland Park's own Scottie Scheffler went to the University of Texas and makes his home in Dallas.

2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth was born in Dallas, went to the University of Texas and makes his home in Dallas.

Sahith Theegala hails from California but now makes his home in The Woodlands.

Will Zalatoris, who grew up in North Texas when his family moved to Plano when he was a kid, also calls Dallas home.

WHICH OTHER MASTERS PLAYERS HAVE A TEXAS CONNECTION?

Other players on the links have Texas connections by way of their collegiate careers.

Luvig Aberg went to Texas Tech University and now lives in Florida.

Jhonattan Vegas lives in Houston and went to the University of Texas.

WHAT MAKES THE MASTERS IS SO SPECIAL?

The world’s best players don’t play in the same tournaments anymore due to the LIV Tour. That only adds to the annual hype over the Masters.

It will be the first time since last July’s Open Championship at Royal Troon that the best from the PGA Tour and the best from LIV are competing for the same prize.

WILL TIGER WOODS PLAY IN THE MASTERS?

No, for the first time since 2021, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will not be playing in the Masters after undergoing surgery last month to repair a tear in his left Achilles tendon.

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2025

The first two rounds on Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 2 p.m. CT, while CBS will cover the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. CT. If you’re looking for more coverage, Paramount+ which will offer exclusive livestream coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT before CBS takes over.