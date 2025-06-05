French Open

Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson to set up French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

The American star will now face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster French Open final.

By Howard Fendrich | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coco Gauff reached her second final at Roland-Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to end the surprising, upset-filled run by a French wild-card entry who is ranked No. 361.

The victory by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sabalenka is a three-time major champion and earned a shot at a fourth by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevents Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris.

This will be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women’s final at the French Open in the last 30 years.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It's also a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final, in which Gauff beat Sabalenka to claim her first major trophy at age 19.

Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland-Garros in 2022.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

French Open
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us