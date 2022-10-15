NCAAF

Tennessee Snaps Losing Streak to Alabama With FG as Time Expires

Chase McGrath converted a 40-yard field goal, sending a knuckler through the uprights to give Tennessee the victory

By Mike Gavin

Tennessee snaps losing streak to Alabama with FG as time expires originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vol Tide.

The sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers defeated No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on a field goal as time expired, sending a wave of Vol fans onto the field for a raucous celebration.

Fans lit up victory cigars and tore down the field goal post that had just helped the unbeaten Vols  (7-0) hand Alabama (6-1) its first loss of the season. It was Tennessee’s first win over Alabama since 2006, ending a 15-game losing streak.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Chase McGrath converted a 40-yard field goal, sending a knuckler through the uprights to give Tennessee the victory.

Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt had six catches for 207 yards and a single game school record of five touchdowns. His fifth and final TD of the day was a 13-yarder catch to even the score at 49-49 with 3:26 remaining. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

College Football

Watch: Tennessee Fans Take Goalpost, Throw It Into River Alabama Win

NFL

Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yard field goal in the final minute. Henson Hooker then drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winning field goal and long-awaited celebration in Tennessee.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NCAAF
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us