Tellez hits an RBI single in the 9th as the Mariners beat the Rangers 2-1 for their 6th straight win

Texas Rangers’ Patrick Corbin pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)
Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jorge Polanco led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double off Chris Martin (0-4). Polanco advanced to third on Ben Williamson's grounder before scoring on Tellez's pinch-hit liner into center.

Andrés Muñoz — the AL reliever of the month for April — got three outs for his 12th save. The right-hander has not allowed a run in 16 consecutive appearances to begin the season, tying the franchise record.

Muñoz struck out Adolis García with Marcus Semien on second for the final out.

JP Crawford homered for Seattle on Patrick Corbin's first pitch of the game. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Texas star Corey Seager was activated from the injured list and went 1 for 4 with a strikeout while serving as the designated hitter.

