NFL

Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game

Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes in Ted Lasso, wore a Chicago Bears jersey at the London NFL game

By Ryan Taylor

Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. 

Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Unfortunately, the Vikings won the game after Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a "double-doink" kick to lose the game. But, the Bears received some love from the London crowd. 

The Bears look to capitalize on the appreciation with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLChicago Bears
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us