college basketball

Tech Adds Another Transfer in UTEP's Bryson Williams

UTEP transfer Bryson Williams is set to play his fifth and final season at Tech

Bryson Williams #11 of the UTEP Miners lines up a shot during the first half of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Stan Sheriff Center on December 22, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Texas Tech added another transfer Monday in Bryson Williams, who is set to play for his third college in his fifth and final season.

Williams spent the past two years at UTEP after starting his career at Fresno State. He joined the Miners after Rodney Terry left Fresno State to become UTEP's coach.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With Terry joining former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard's staff at Texas, Williams is moving on as well after averaging 15.1 points per game last season with UTEP. Williams averaged a career-high 17.8 points per game with the Miners in 2019-20.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

North Texas Olympic Skeet Shooter Looking for Third Gold

college baseball 3 hours ago

Dallas Baptist's Season Ends as Virginia Heads to Omaha for 1st Time Since 2015

Williams gets to play a fifth season because the NCAA granted players an extra year after the pandemic ended the 2019-20 season about a week before the NCAA Tournament was scheduled to start.

Williams is the fifth transfer to join Texas Tech since first-year coach Mark Adams replaced Beard. The others are Daniel Batcho (Arizona), Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State), Kaelen "KJ" Allen (East Los Angeles College) and graduate transfer Chandler Jacobs, the career scoring leader at Dallas Baptist.

------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballTexas TechNCAA basketballUTEPBryson Williams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us