Here's Team USA's Lineup for World Baseball Classic Opener Vs. Great Britain

Here’s Team USA’s lineup for WBC opener vs. Great Britain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The starting lineup for Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic opener has been posted.

Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado lead an absolutely loaded starting nine for the defending champs that will face Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday night.

With a right-hander starting for Great Britain, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa went with Kyle Schwarber over Pete Alonso at designated hitter and opted for Jeff McNeil in the infield over Tim Anderson. The third outfield spot, meanwhile, went to Kyle Tucker instead of Cedric Mullins.

The other notable decision came behind the dish, where J.T. Realmuto got the nod over Will Smith.

The Stars and Stripes will be looking to get off to a fast start against Vance Worley. The 35-year-old Worley has 163 games of big league experience, last pitching for the Miami Marlins in 2017.

What is Team USA’s starting lineup vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic?

Here’s a full look at Team USA’s starting lineup and bench:

1. RF Mookie Betts

2. CF Mike Trout

3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt

4. 3B Nolan Arenado

5. DH Kyle Schwarber

6. SS Trea Turner

7. LF Kyle Tucker

8. C J.T. Realmuto

9. 2B Jeff McNeil

Bench: Will Smith, Kyle Higashioka, Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr., Tim Anderson, Cedric Mullins

Who is Team USA’s starting pitcher vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic?

Adam Wainwright will take the mound first for the Americans. The 41-year-old St. Louis Cardinals right-hander sported a 3.71 ERA over 32 starts last season.