TCU's Sonny Dykes, Max Duggan, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Win National Awards

The TCU football team has its sight set on a national championship trophy.

But a few Horned Frogs have already earned other pieces of prestigious hardware.

Head coach Sonny Dykes, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, quarterback Max Duggan and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson were announced as winners of national college football awards this week.

Dykes was named Home Depot Coach of the Year and Walter Camp National Coach of the Year, while Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach. Duggan and Hodges-Tomlinson each received positional honors, with Duggan claiming the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback and Hodges-Tomlinson capturing the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back.

In his first season as head coach, Dykes led a TCU team that finished 5-7 in 2021 to its first ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Horned Frogs went 11-1, with its only loss coming in the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State, en route to a No. 3 finish in the CFP rankings. It's the first time since 2017 that they reached double-digit wins.

Riley, who came over from SMU with Dykes, oversaw an offense that ranked sixth in the nation points per game (40.3). That was a substantial increase from 2021, when TCU put up 28.7 points per contest.

Duggan played a major role in the Horned Frogs' offensive success this season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 404 yards and six scores.

What makes Duggan's season even more impressive is that it came after he lost the starting job. Duggan was the Horned Frogs' starter for most of the previous three years, but redshirt freshman Chandler Morris claimed the job under the new coaching staff. But Morris went down with an injury in the season opener and Duggan hasn't relinquished the starting role since.

In a season that he began on the bench, Duggan becomes the first TCU player to ever win the Davey O'Brien Award, which is named after TCU legend Davey O'Brien.

Duggan is also one of four finalists, along with Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and USC QB Caleb Williams, for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday night.

Hodges-Tomlinson, meanwhile, allowed a Big 12-low passer rating of 38.9, according to Pro Football Focus. He also tallied three interceptions, 11 passes defended, 42 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Here's a look at some other national college football awards that were announced on Thursday:

— AP Player of the Year: USC QB Caleb Williams

— Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player): Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr.

— Doak Walker Award (top running back): Texas' Bijan Robinson

— Biletnikoff Award (top receiver): Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt

— Outland Trophy (top interior lineman): Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi

— Lou Groza Award (top kicker): NC State's Christopher Dunn

— Ray Guy Award (top punter): Rutgers' Adam Korsak