TCU’s Patterson Charity Event to Proceed ‘Virtually’

With spectators unable to attend the Charles Schwab Challenge, traditional charitable events involved with the tournament, like Gary and Kelsey Patterson’s “Celebrate Community” event, needed to get creative in finding ways to raise money for good causes.

“How can you be asking people with everybody hurting to give a little bit?” Gary said. “But somebody has to help somebody. Somewhere, somebody has to stand up and they have to help.”

The way the Pattersons are helping is by hosting their event online Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. with celebrities appearing and guests invited to donate to help fund scholarships for kids in the Fort Worth community.

“Whether it’s academic, a band scholarship, an art scholarship, it’s just giving them an opportunity early in life so they are ready to go to college or pursue a trade or whatever it is they want to do, giving them the opportunity to fulfill their dreams,” Kelsey said.

Fulfilling dreams even in the midst of a difficult time, hoping guests will join an event that normally involves the Charles Schwa Challenge, instead virtually on ThePattersonFoundation.org website Thursday at 6:30 p.m. central time to help take action and make a difference.

“We hope that everybody can take a minute Thursday to enjoy it and celebrate the fact that we’re here to help one another,” Kelsey said.