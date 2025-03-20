TCU women's basketball returns to NCAA Tournament after 15 seasons

Excitement is building in Fort Worth ahead of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Texas Christian University will not only host the first- and second-round games at Schollmaier Arena this weekend, but the No. 2 seed Horned Frogs are also making their first tournament appearance in 15 seasons.

The TCU women’s basketball team has rebounded from last year’s injuries and punched its ticket to the tournament for the first time in 15 seasons—the program’s 10th tournament appearance overall.

The No. 2 seed held one final media availability and open practice ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Horned Frogs playmaker point guard and Olympic bronze medalist Hailey Van Lith said she knew this was where the team was headed.

“I always knew this was waiting for us,” Van Lith said. “I never doubted for a second that this is where we were headed.”

Fresh off a contract extension to stay at TCU until 2030, second-year coach Mark Campbell vowed to build an elite women’s basketball program.

“What we’ve already accomplished is unique and special, but it’s truly just the beginning,” he said. “We were digging out of a deep hole and just had to get the program up and running.”