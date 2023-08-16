TCU will pause football series against rival SMU after 2025 season

Fans of the Iron Skillet may need to make these next few years count.

TCU will indefinitely pause its longstanding football series with SMU after the 2025 season, a school spokesman confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.

The pair of Christian universities in North Texas have played each other 101 times since 1915. TCU won last year’s exciting shootout, 42-34, pushing its lead in the series to 52–42–7.

But with the landscape of college football changing seemingly by the day with realignment, NIL legislation and more, the future of the game is more clouded than ever, particularly when it comes to some rivalry games. For example, the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State – a matchup that’s been played 116 times – will not continue once Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 and bolts for the Southeastern Conference.

Click here to read more on the rivalry matchups from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.