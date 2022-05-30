TCU Standout, NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed in Dallas Car Crash

Former TCU standout and current NFL player Jeff Gladney was killed overnight in a car crash in Dallas.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney, 25, was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Gladney, of New Boston, Texas, was entering his second season in the league and was recently picked up by the Arizona Cardinals after spending his first season in Minnesota.

ProFootballTalk said Gladney started every game for the Vikings in his rookie year but was released ahead of the 2021 season after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Dallas in April. He didn't play in 2021 and was found not guilty in the offseason -- he then signed with Arizona.

The Cardinals, on Twitter Monday, said they were devastated to learn of Gladney's death and that he participated in organized team activities last week.

We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. Arizona Cardinals

TCU said Monday that after Gladney obtained his degree he was still a frequent visitor on campus and kept close ties to the school. Earlier this year, the school said, Gladney attended spring practice and the spring game with his young son.

“Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates.”

Just 25. He had just bought his mom a home. RIP. https://t.co/NNPDkUpNPq — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) May 30, 2022

Gladney’s former college teammate at TCU and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor said on Twitter he lost his best friend and his right-hand man with Gladney's death.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

While playing for the Frogs, Gladney, a redshirt freshman received several honors including a 2020 Senior Bowl Invitation; 2019 Second-Team All-American, FWAA; 2019 Second-Team All-American, Phil Steele; 2019 First-Team All-Big 12; 2019 First-Team AP All-Big 12; 2018 Pro Football Focus First-Team All-Big 12; 2018 Second-Team All-Big 12; 2018 Second-Team AP All-Big 12; and 2017 Honorable-Mention All-Big 12.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Following news of Gladney's death, teammates joined others in sharing condolences online.

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022

Jeff Gladney was 25. Such a young man with such a bright future. Please everyone be mindful and respectful of Jeff, his family and his loved ones. Tremendous loss. Rest in Paradise Jeff. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2022

fml.. Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney

Praying for the entire family. Love you bro — Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family. — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff! You were a great person and friend! 🖤🖤 — Zaven Collins (@ZavenCollins) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different. Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King — George Iloka (@George_iloka) May 30, 2022

this one hurt man. hug those close to you, RIP Jeff Gladney 🕊 — pro. (@jamesproche3) May 30, 2022