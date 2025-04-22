TCU-North Carolina to kick off 2026 college football season in Ireland

TCU and North Carolina will play their 2026 opener in Ireland, which will come a year after coach Bill Belichick's debut with the Tar Heels at home against the Horned Frogs.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 29, 2026. It will be the first game abroad for both TCU and North Carolina.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It's a tremendous opportunity for our program and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage,” Belichick said.

Their season opener this year will be on Sept. 1, when Belichick's first game at North Carolina is against TCU on Labor Day and will be the only college or NFL game that Monday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

TCU will be the designated home team for the game in Ireland. The two teams were initially scheduled to open the 2026 season with a Sept. 5 game in Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is more than just a football game. It’s an opportunity to advance TCU’s brand globally while having our student-athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of a lifetime,” TCU athletic director Mike Buddie said.

Iowa State and Kansas State, who are in the Big 12 with TCU, will play this year's game in Ireland on Aug. 23. Georgia Tech beat Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams in last year's Aer Lingus Classic.