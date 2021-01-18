TCU Men's Basketball Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19; 2 Games Postponed

The TCU men's basketball team's next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 and head coach Jamie Dixon says he tested positive for the virus.

The university announced on Monday the postponement of home games Wednesday against Texas Tech and Saturday against Texas. The Horned Frogs' scheduled game last Saturday at West Virginia was also postponed.

Dixon wrote on Twitter that he is isolating after receiving a positive result during team-wide testing.

The Big 12 will work with the schools to reschedule the games.