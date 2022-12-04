TCU Horned Frogs to Play Michigan in College Football Playoff

The TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl as the No. 3 Seed!

TCU locked in a spot in the College Football Playoff despite losing its conference championship. They started the season undefeated 12-0 before falling to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Their unbeaten regular season record was enough to keep them in and give them a shot at a national championship.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game Saturday that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.

“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Here's your 2022 season College Football Playoff:

Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) Michigan Wolverines (13-0) TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Georgia Bulldogs will match up with Ohio State on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl. TCU Horned Frogs will play the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbi Fiesta on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. CT.

The TCU Football Twitter account posted the news shortly after the announcement saying, "They counted us out. They counted wrong."