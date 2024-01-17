TCU holds open tryouts after canceling games due to injured players

TCU Women's Basketball is holding open tryouts for players after being forced to cancel two games this week because the team does not have enough available players.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

The conference did not disclose the reason for TCU's player shortage. Under conference rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Kansas State and Iowa State each will be credited with a win in the league standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.

TCU did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the women's basketball program tweeted they were holding open tryouts for students who want to join the team for the rest of the season. Tryouts will be held on Thursday and Friday -- details are included in the tweet below.

TCU women’s basketball will hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students interested in walking-on for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



Please see the information below or contact Jessie Craig (JESSIE.CRAIG@tcu.edu) for additional details. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/pQV2SvYnBm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 17, 2024

TCU announced Tuesday that point guard Jaden Owens tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and would miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

The Horned Frogs' next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.