TCU Football Replaces SMU With Louisiana Tech on Dec. 12

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Dec. 12 in a game that was not originally on the 2020 season schedule.

TCU was originally scheduled to play SMU in the 100th Iron Skillet on Setp. 12, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Horned Frog program.

Both TCU and SMU hoped to be able to reschedule their matchup this year, but that proved not possible with SMU being required to keep the Dec. 12 date open to accommodate possible AAC schedule changes.

TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati and SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart issued the following joint statement Tuesday afternoon:

"TCU and SMU had continual communication throughout this season with the mutual intent of us being able to make up our postponed game. Unfortunately, for reasons outside of our control, we will not be able to play this year. We are both disappointed but look forward to the rivalry and the 100th battle for the Iron Skillet in 2021."

TCU and Louisiana Tech will be facing each other for just the second time. The Horned Frogs defeated the Bulldogs, 31-24, in the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl.

"We very much appreciate Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Eric Wood and Head Coach Skip Holtz for helping make this game possible," Donati said. "We wanted to deliver, as promised, a 10th game to our student-athletes. They deserve the opportunity to take the field one more time in Amon G. Carter Stadium. I am also excited for them, and for our fans, to close out the home schedule with a night game."

The game will be played at 6 p.m. in Fort Worth and will be broadcast on FS1.