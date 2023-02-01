TCU Football Releases 2023 Schedule, With Games Against BYU, Houston

After a spectacular 2022 season, the TCU Horned Frogs football team is looking forward to next season with the release of the 2023 schedule.

The Frogs are returning 11 starters, including seven on defense, from their 2022 team that went 13-2 and reached the national championship game before finishing the year No. 2 in the final AP poll.

Seven of the Frogs' 2023 home games and nine of their 12 contests will take place in Texas. Four of their first five games will be at home, beginning with the Sept. 2 opener against Colorado.

The 2023 season features new Big 12 opponents Houston and BYU. The game against the Cougars on Sept. 16 eliminates an open date early in the schedule. TCU's open date will now be on Oct. 28.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

TCU will host BYU on Oct. 14.

Other TCU home games include Nicholls (Sept. 9), SMU (Sept. 23), West Virginia (Sept. 30), Texas (Nov. 11) and Baylor (Nov. 18).

TCU's two November road games will both be non-Saturday contests. The Horned Frogs are at Texas Tech on Thursday, Nov. 2, and at Oklahoma in the regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Horned Frogs will also travel to Iowa State (Oct. 7) for their first trip out of state this season before visiting Kansas State (Oct. 21).

Kickoff times will be released at a later date.

2023 TCU Football Schedule

Sept. 2 - Colorado

Sept. 9 - Nicholls

Sept. 16 - at Houston*

Sept. 23 - SMU

Sept. 30 - West Virginia*

Oct. 7 - at Iowa State*

Oct. 14 - BYU*

Oct. 21 - at Kansas State*

Nov. 2 - at Texas Tech*

Nov. 11 - Texas*

Nov. 18 - Baylor*

Nov. 24 - at Oklahoma*