TCU Expected to Name Baseball Assistant Coach Kirk Saarloos the New Head Coach Tuesday

TCU is expected to name their replacement for longtime baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle Tuesday -- and that replacement is expected to be the team's current assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Kirk Saarloos.

NBC 5 Sports Director tweeted word of the hiring Tuesday morning, saying a source at the school confirmed the announcement would be made during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

I’m told @kirk_saarloos is going to be promoted to head coach of @TCU_Baseball at 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/30taGdgcFL — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) June 15, 2021

Schlossnagle, who coached the Frogs for 18 years, announced last week he was packing up and moving to College Station to coach the Aggies.

Following Schlossnagle's departure, TCU said they would conduct a national search for his replacement but apparently didn't need to go too far to find one.

Saarloos has been an assistant with the TCU baseball team since 2012 and in 2013 was promoted to also oversee recruiting. Prior to joining the staff at TCU, Saarloos spent two seasons as the pitching coach at Cal State Fullerton.

The school credits Saarloos' mentorship of the pitching staff as being one of the key reasons the program made four straight trips to the College World Series from 2014-17.

"On the recruiting trail, Saarloos has become a force to be reckoned with," the school said in his bio. "The incoming class for the 2021 season was ranked 13th nationally. That comes on the heels of the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in 2019. Since his arrival, TCU's recruiting classes have continuously been ranked in the top-25."

TCU said Saarloos spent seven years in the major leagues, playing for Houston (2002-03), Oakland (2004-06, 08) and Cincinnati (2007). In 2001, he was drafted 86th overall (3rd round) by Houston after a decorated collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton.

Saarloos and his wife, Kristen, have a son, Brady, and two daughters, Emery and Lane. Learn more about Saarloos here in his TCU biography.