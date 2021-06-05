TCU

TCU Beats McNeese 12-4, Advances to Saturday Early Game

The Horned Frogs advanced to the early game on Saturday

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU beat McNeese 12-4 in the Fort Worth Regional on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs (41-17) advanced to the early game on Saturday, a winners bracket matchup against No. 3 regional seed Dallas Baptist. The Cowboys (32-29) will face No. 2 regional seed Oregon State in the late game Saturday, a loser-out contest.

Krob (8-1) gave up a pair of singles to the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth before being relieved by Harrison Beethe, who allowed those runners to score on a single but closed out the inning with no other hits.

Brayden Taylor and Luke Boyers hit home runs for the Horned Frogs, who scored six runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth.

Cameron Foster (1-4) gave up five runs in the seventh inning for the Cowboys.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TCUHorned FrogsFort Worth RegionalMcNeese
