TCU Announces New Home Game Rules Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Texas Christian University has announced new rules for home football games during the 2020 season in order to promote the health and safety of players, fans, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TCU and members of the Big 12 Conference will play nine conference games and one non-conference game. Here is the Horned Frogs' home schedule for the 2020 season:

Game 1 vs. Tennessee Tech: September 12

Game 2 vs. Iowa State: September 26

Game 3 vs. Kansas State: October 10

Game 4 vs. Oklahoma: October 24

Game 5 vs. Texas Tech: November 7

Game 6 vs. Oklahoma State: December 5

All kickoff times and TV coverage are to be determined.

TCU will have a maximum capacity of 12,000 for home football games. The decision regarding capacity is based on health and safety recommendations from state and local authorities, TCU said.

A seat selection process will begin on Aug. 24 in an effort to accommodate as many season ticket accounts as possible while still providing tickets for the entire season.

According to TCU, each season ticket account will be assigned a selection date and time to log in and select the seats they want for the 2020 season. Selection dates and times will be based on priority rank within the Horned Frogs Priority Points System.

The maximum number of tickets allowed per season ticket account will be four, TCU said.

TCU said the selection process will only affect the 2020 season, and all accounts will be given the opportunity to renew their pre-existing seats for the 2021 season.

Fans can opt-out of the 2020 season by contacting the ticket office at 817-257-3764 or tickets@tcu.edu. Those who choose to opt-out will automatically have their previous payments applied as a credit toward their 2021 renewal.

Fans can also choose to have previous payments converted into a donation to the Frog Club Purple & White Fund. Donors will be eligible for a tax deduction and will receive double Horned Frog Priority Points.

Those wishing to donate can contact the Frog Club at 817-257-7700 or frogclub@tcu.edu.

Ticket holders can also return their tickets so that TCU fans who did not have the chance to select season tickets may have the opportunity to attend games.

By logging into one's online season ticket account and selecting "Return," ticket holders can choose the game(s) and ticket(s) that they will not be using.

Returned tickets will be credited back to the ticket holder's account and applied to the 2021 season renewal. This return option is available for the 2020 football season only.

Parking lot or space assignments will not change for donor parking, and parking lots will open three hours prior to kick off. However, the parking arrangement for the 2020 season is subject to change.

According to TCU, tailgating will be prohibited in all lots and spaces this fall in order to promote the safety of fans.

TCU also said that it will transition to mobile-only ticketing for the 2020 season. Mobile ticketing provides a safe, contactless ticketing environment for fans, and it will make it easier to transfer tickets to friends if unable to attend.

Fans will receive their tickets via email, and they can be downloaded into their Apple or Google Pay Wallet. Anyone without a smartphone can contact the TCU Athletics Ticket Office at 817-257-3764 or tickets@tcu.edu before game day for options.

According to TCU, the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans is a top priority.

To ensure a safe environment at Amon G. Carter Stadium, TCU will require everyone in attendance to wear face coverings.

Staggered entrance times and gates will reduce clustering. Times and gates will be will be on mobile tickets.

Social distancing markers will be put at gates, concessions, and restrooms, and hand sanitization stations will be located throughout the stadium.

Elevators will operate under state mandates of no more than four passengers and an operator, and staff will be screened prior to entering the facility.

Cashless concessions and merchandise transactions will be in place, and cleaning teams will continually clean common areas during the event.

According to TCU, additional gameday information will be available soon, and all policies and procedures are subject to change.