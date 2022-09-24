TCU and SMU Battle for Iron Skillet Brings in Big Game Day Business

Goff’s Hamburgers sizzled with game-day rivalry.

“SMU is right behind us and we always have the games playing,” said employee Lesly Candanosa.

The McDowell family are SMU fans. They waited inside the restaurant for the line outside to shrink.

“We came here to enjoy the boulevard and the crowd getting in here was huge, and we decided to come in here first,” said SMU parent Andy McDowell.

SMU and TCU fans flowed in from all directions to get into the stadium.

“It’s a big game for TCU so, it’ll be a lot of fun,” said TCU alum Justin Siddall.

On the field - a long-standing rivalry - almost as intense? Parking.

“That’s actually more competitive than the game. I mean, it’s rough,” said SMU fan John Limberakis.

Coaching changes had many fans fired up - and ready for payback on the field.

“I love SMU football but this one is extra special because it’s the Sonny Dykes revenge game. He betrayed us, and now we get to take him out against him,” said Limberakis.

Win or lose - fans were fired up about the rivalry that all started in 1915.

The battle for the Iron Skillet was expected to be a sellout game and was.

It’s too soon to know if the turnout will beat previous stadium attendance records.