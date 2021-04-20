college basketball

TCU Adds Former Texas Tech and Top Texas Prep Player Peavy

Guard Micah Peavy #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 17, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

TCU has added transfer guard Micah Peavy, the 2020 Texas high school Class 6A player of the year who started 25 games for Big 12 rival Texas Tech as a freshman this past season.

Peavy is at least the fourth Division I transfer who has joined the Horned Frogs this spring.

TCU said Monday night that Peavy is part of an incoming class with guard Damion Baugh from Memphis, guard Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt and guard Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs have also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated JUCO big men.

Peavy is among several key players who have left or announced their pending departures from Texas Tech since coach Chris Beard left earlier this month to become head coach at Texas, his alma mater.

Peavy averaged 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-7 guard went to Texas Tech after a standout prep career at Duncanville High School, where he was coached by his father, David.

All-Big 12 junior guard Mac McClung, Texas Tech’s leading scorer after transferring from Georgetown, intends to go through the NBA draft process. McClung also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal, as does fellow junior guard Kyler Edwards. Sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr. plans to explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent, making him eligible to return. They were three of the team’s top four scorers, and Peavy was the sixth-best scorer.

