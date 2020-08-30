Tarrant County Reports 214 New Cases of COVID-19, 2 More Deaths

Health officials in Tarrant County on Sunday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths and 214 new cases of COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Sunday included a Euless man in his 70s and an Arlington man in his 60s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The fatalities raise the death toll due to coronavirus in Tarrant County to 552.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 39,216 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,270 probable cases for a total of 41,486 cases.

The county's seven-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped Sunday from 245 cases per day to 239; the 14-day average dropped from 300 per day to 266 per day.

The county is also reporting another 819 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 35,794. There are currently an estimated 5,140 active cases in the county.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.