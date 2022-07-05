Tampering Penalty Looms for Knicks Following Jalen Brunson Signing: Report

Questions have arisen as to whether the New York Knicks tampered with former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson ahead of NBA free agency.

Brunson was reported to have struck a four-year deal worth over $100 million with the Knicks before negotiating period officially opened last week, while he was still attached to Dallas.

People around the league now expect the Knicks to get "dinged for tampering," according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“From what I’ve gathered, the Mavericks are quite frustrated with the Knicks — and not just because reports of a finished deal came out before New York was even allowed to speak with Brunson,” Katz wrote.

“Dallas wasn’t thrilled about Knicks executive William “World Wide Wes” Wesley showing up courtside to a Mavs-Jazz playoff game, either.”

The Knicks wouldn't be the first team in recent years to get penalized for tampering. The NBA took away a second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks following their failed sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings for Bodgan Bogdanovic in 2020. The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat got hit with the same punishment for tampering with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively, last offseason.

New York’s arrangement with Brunson is certainly controversial and if Dallas is heated enough to file a complaint, the league could investigate.

However, Brunson and the Knicks probably weren't the only parties having illegal early contact. Several free-agent contract agreements were reported in just the opening minutes of free agency.