Sweet 16 Back in Chicago With Repeat Seeding of 2016 Tournament

Could it be deja vu in the Windy City?

Six years after the United Center hosted its first March Madness regional, the action is back in Chicago and the script is virtually unchanged.

No. 1 Kansas takes on No. 4 Providence on Friday followed immediately by No. 10 Miami (Fla.) and No. 11 Iowa State. Surprised by the double-digit showdown? This is actually familiar territory for the United Center. These exact seeds matched up on that same floor six years to the day.

In 2016, No. 11 Gonzaga upset No. 6 Seton Hall and No. 3 Utah to face No. 10 Syracuse in the Sweet 16. Jim Boeheim’s team landed in Chicago by way of upsetting No. 7 Dayton and handling No. 15 Middle Tennessee, who had upset No. 2 Michigan State in the first round. In a tight game, the Orange overtook the Bulldogs with 22 seconds and held on to win 63-60 en route to the program’s 10 Elite Eight appearance.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Virginia and No. 4 Iowa State comfortably moved through their first two rounds before meeting in Chicago. Not even Georges Niang’s 30-point, eight-rebound performance was enough for the Cyclones however, as Virginia advanced to its first Elite Eight in over 20 years, setting the stage for an ACC regional final.

Syracuse’s Cinderella run wasn’t quite over. After trailing for over 25 minutes and by up to 16 points, the Orange overtook the Cavaliers with just under five minutes remaining and never looked back, becoming the first and only No. 10 seed to make the Final Four.

Fast forward six years and the United Center is set to crown another regional champion.

Jim Larranaga and the Miami Hurricanes wouldn’t mind riding the ACC momentum and becoming the second 10-seed to punch its ticket to the Final Four. Meanwhile, T.J. Otzelberger, who was an assistant with the Cyclones when they made their Sweet 16 run, will look to improve on Iowa State’s 2016 finish.

Kansas is looking to avoid the fate of fellow No. 1 seeds Baylor and Gonzaga and Providence is looking to continue its best season in 25 years.

Will history repeat itself? Tune in to TBS Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET for a chance to find out.