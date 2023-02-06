Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.

Mahomes has already lifted a Lombardi Trophy while wearing a red Chiefs jersey with a white No. 15. He now has a chance to do the same wearing a white Kansas City jersey while facing an Eagles team decked out in midnight green.

Hurts, meanwhile, can do something no one has ever done on the Super Bowl stage.

Here’s a look at Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks based on jersey number.

Quarterback jersey number with the most Super Bowl wins

Almost one-third of all Super Bowls have been awarded to teams with a quarterback wearing No. 12.

Tom Brady has a sizable chunk of those victories. The recently retired TB12 won six titles with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three more signal callers won multiple Super Bowls in a No. 12 jersey. Terry Bradshaw earned four championships with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roger Staubach earned two with the Dallas Cowboys and Bob Griese earned two with the Miami Dolphins.

Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Aaron Rodgers round out the No. 12 success with one Super Bowl apiece.

No. 16 is the next-highest number when it comes to Super Bowl wins with seven. Four of those belong to Joe Montana, two came from Jim Plunkett and the other one was won by Len Dawson.

Quarterback jersey numbers without a Super Bowl win

This is where Hurts’ number comes into play.

Of the 19 available jersey numbers for quarterbacks, only four have yet to be worn by the winning QB in the Super Bowl: Nos. 1, 2, 6 and 19. Cam Newton was the most recent No. 1 to step under center in the Super Bowl, but Hurts has a chance to be the first player with the number to win it all.

No. 2 also had a recent Super Bowl representative in Matt Ryan, but two other numbers are more commonly associated with that game.

Super Bowl wins by quarterback jersey number

Here is a full look at how many Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks from No. 1 to No. 19: