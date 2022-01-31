Super Bowl Locations: 2022, 2023 and Beyond

Super Bowl locations: 2020, 2021, 2022 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning.

The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the three of the next four seasons, with this year's game being played in Inglewood, Calif.

Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next four seasons:

Super Bowl LVI: February 13, 2022, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Super Bowl LVII: February 12, 2023, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII: 2024, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Super Bowl LIX: 2025, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

SoFi Stadium opened in September 2020 as the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

State Farm Stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015 and was the site of the famous Malcolm Butler interception that sealed the New England Patriots' fourth title.

New Orleans was originally set to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. However, due to conflicts with the Mardi Gras celebration, its turn as host was moved to 2025. An exact date has not yet been announced.