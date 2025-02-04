15 players in Super Bowl LIX are from Texas. Here is the list

More than a dozen NFL athletes competing in this year's Super Bowl have ties to Texas.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago.

Five people are on the Chiefs roster from Texas, and another 10 are on the Eagles roster.

Six players are from North Texas, and the other nine come from around the Lone Star State.

Kansas City Chiefs players from Texas

DE Charles Omenihu, played at Texas and born in Rowlett

LB Nick Bolton, born in Frisco

QB Patrick Mahomes, played at Texas Tech and born in Whitehouse

RB Samaje Perine, born in Pflugerville

WR Xavier Worthy, born in Fresno

Philadelphia Eagles players from Texas

WR Ainias Smith, played at Texas A&M and born in Missouri City

P Braden Mann, played at Texas A&M and born in College Station

TE Grant Calcaterra, played at SMU

QB Jalen Hurts, born in Houston

LB Jalyx Hunt, played at Houston Christian and born in Debary

T Lane Johnson, born in Groveton

S Lewis Cine, born in Cedar Hill

DT Moro Ojomo, played at Texas and born in Katy

DT Milton Williams, born in Crowley

S Tristin McCollum, played at Sam Houston and born in Galveston

Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, Feb. 9, and is being played at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.