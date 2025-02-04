Super Bowl

15 players in Super Bowl LIX are from Texas. Here is the list

Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, Feb. 9 and is being played at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

More than a dozen NFL athletes competing in this year's Super Bowl have ties to Texas.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Five people are on the Chiefs roster from Texas, and another 10 are on the Eagles roster.

Six players are from North Texas, and the other nine come from around the Lone Star State.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kansas City Chiefs players from Texas

  • DE Charles Omenihu, played at Texas and born in Rowlett
  • LB Nick Bolton, born in Frisco
  • QB Patrick Mahomes, played at Texas Tech and born in Whitehouse
  • RB Samaje Perine, born in Pflugerville
  • WR Xavier Worthy, born in Fresno

Philadelphia Eagles players from Texas

  • WR Ainias Smith, played at Texas A&M and born in Missouri City
  • P Braden Mann, played at Texas A&M and born in College Station
  • TE Grant Calcaterra, played at SMU
  • QB Jalen Hurts, born in Houston
  • LB Jalyx Hunt, played at Houston Christian and born in Debary
  • T Lane Johnson, born in Groveton
  • S Lewis Cine, born in Cedar Hill
  • DT Moro Ojomo, played at Texas and born in Katy
  • DT Milton Williams, born in Crowley
  • S Tristin McCollum, played at Sam Houston and born in Galveston

Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, Feb. 9, and is being played at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl 57 mins ago

Why is it so hard to find out the exact time for the Super Bowl kickoff?

Dallas 22 hours ago

Meet Mr. Pickles, the adorable Dallas rescue participating in Puppy Bowl 2025

Super Bowl 3 hours ago

Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl starts and wins in NFL history

Saquon Barkley Feb 3

Saquon Barkley can set NFL rushing record. All he wants is Super Bowl win

Super Bowl 6 hours ago

Donald Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans

Super Bowl 7 hours ago

What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history? Here's the top 10

NBC 5 News and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us