15 players in Super Bowl LIX are from Texas. Here is the list

More than a dozen NFL athletes competing in this year's Super Bowl have ties to Texas.
This year, the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago.
Five people are on the Chiefs roster from Texas, and another 10 are on the Eagles roster.
Six players are from North Texas, and the other nine come from around the Lone Star State.
Kansas City Chiefs players from Texas
- DE Charles Omenihu, played at Texas and born in Rowlett
- LB Nick Bolton, born in Frisco
- QB Patrick Mahomes, played at Texas Tech and born in Whitehouse
- RB Samaje Perine, born in Pflugerville
- WR Xavier Worthy, born in Fresno
Philadelphia Eagles players from Texas
- WR Ainias Smith, played at Texas A&M and born in Missouri City
- P Braden Mann, played at Texas A&M and born in College Station
- TE Grant Calcaterra, played at SMU
- QB Jalen Hurts, born in Houston
- LB Jalyx Hunt, played at Houston Christian and born in Debary
- T Lane Johnson, born in Groveton
- S Lewis Cine, born in Cedar Hill
- DT Moro Ojomo, played at Texas and born in Katy
- DT Milton Williams, born in Crowley
- S Tristin McCollum, played at Sam Houston and born in Galveston
Super Bowl LIX is Sunday, Feb. 9, and is being played at the Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.
NBC 5 News and The Associated Press