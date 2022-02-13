Super Bowl LVI

Rams, Bengals Arrive At SoFi Stadium For Super Bowl LVI

The two teams are getting set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy

By Bryan Murphy

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ladies and gentlemen -- they are in the building.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have arrived at SoFi Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Leading the headlines was the coolest man on the planet right now -- Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati QB donned a Bengal-styled suit with the hat and shades to pair, continuing to make fashion statements every time he steps into a stadium.

Joining Burrow with his eye-popping outfit is the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ja'Marr Chase.

On the Rams side, some of the best pregame wardrobe selections included Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald and coach Sean McVay.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The two teams are just a few short hours away from kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVILos Angeles RamsCincinnati BengalsSuper Bowl 2022
