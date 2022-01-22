NFL Playoffs

Packers Lead 49ers After a Lively First Half at Lambeau

The winner will meet the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship

Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball as he avoids a tackle by defensive back Dontae Johnson #27 of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1st quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers lead 7-0 at the half after an increasingly heated rivalry game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers started the game explosively, putting together a 10-play opening drive that resulted in an A.J. Dillon touchdown run. Rodgers warmed up his arm and threw for 90 yards in the first half, mainly seeking out his favorite weapon Davante Adams.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The 49ers defense stepped up to stop Rodgers and the Packers from extending their lead. Samuel Ebukam notched the first sack of the evening as the defense did a good job of limiting Rodger’s playmaking.

The 49ers came close to tying up the game with a minute left in the half, but a risky throw from Jimmy Garoppolo in the red zone was picked off by Packers safety Adrian Amos. 

Despite a 75-yard reception from Aaron Jones, the Packers were unable to extend their lead in the closing seconds of the first half. Mason Crosby tried to add another three points for the Packers with a field goal attempt, but Jimmie Ward and San Francisco’s special teams unit blocked the kick.

This article tagged under:

NFL Playoffs49ersNFC ChampionshipPackers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us