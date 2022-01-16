NFL Playoffs

Nick Bosa Ruled Out of Rest of 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card Game with Concussion

The defensive end left the game in the second quarter and did not return

By Bryan Murphy

USA Today

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been ruled out of the rest of the 49ers Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Bosa suffered the injury in the second quarter after a collision with Cowboys’ D.J. Jones and needed help off the field.

He remained in the locker room after the second half started before he was officially ruled out of the rest of the contest.

Road to the Super Bowl

Get the latest news on the 2022 NFL Playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. Here’s our coverage on games, schedules, brackets, standings and more.

NFL Playoffs Jan 15

2022 NFL Playoffs Live Blog: Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL 49 mins ago

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Ugly Fourth-Quarter INT Vs. Cowboys

Bosa had three tackles and 0.5 sacks during the game before being forced out with the injury.

The 49ers currently lead the Cowboys 23-7 in the third quarter.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLDallas CowboysSan Francisco 49ersNFL Wild Card
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us