Nick Bosa Ruled Out of Rest of 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card Game with Concussion

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been ruled out of the rest of the 49ers Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

#49ers star DE Nick Bosa was ruled out due to a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Bosa suffered the injury in the second quarter after a collision with Cowboys’ D.J. Jones and needed help off the field.

He remained in the locker room after the second half started before he was officially ruled out of the rest of the contest.

Bosa had three tackles and 0.5 sacks during the game before being forced out with the injury.

The 49ers currently lead the Cowboys 23-7 in the third quarter.